Negative oil prices are not the new normal

A lack of customers and storage capacities led to oil futures being sold this week for negative prices. But, says Francis Perrin, senior research fellow at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS), the situation is not representative of oil trends today, and will not become a norm.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en