Nelly’s body rejected her plastic surgery, but she doesn’t regret it – BBC

Nelly recounts how her body rejected her breast reduction surgery, leaving her with significant scarring even after revisions. Although her surgery didn’t go to plan, she’s still happier after the surgery as she feels her quality of life has improved massively.

Vogue Williams and Mobeen Azhar separate cosmetic surgery fact from fiction. Can watching an operation and speaking to experts help four people decide if surgery is right for them?

Plastic Surgery Undressed | Episode 6 | BBC

