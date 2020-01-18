Nepal parliament in deadlock over speaker replacement dispute

Nepal’s parliament has been unable to pass any laws for three months. That is because its parliamentary speaker was forced to resign in the wake of rape allegations.

But attempts to appoint someone new are being stalled by a dispute over who should replace him.

Al Jazeera’s Subina Shrestha reports from Kathmandu.

