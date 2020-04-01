Nepal: Police use ‘social distancing pliers’ to detain lockdown violators

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Nepali police are using a special device in order to detain people who are defying the lockdown without risking catching COVID-19, as footage in Kathmandu on Wednesday shows.

The device consists of a clamp or pliers attached to a rod. It is normally used to fish dead bodies out of the water.

According to the police, at first offenders were being taking to a police station, but that was thought to risk spreading the outbreak. Violators are now reportedly let go with a warning after being held for two hours.

Since the lockdown in Nepal started on March 24, more than 2,000 people have reportedly been caught flouting the rule.

The country has only five coronavirus cases so far with no deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

