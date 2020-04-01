-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Nepal: Police use ‘social distancing pliers’ to detain lockdown violators
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Nepali police are using a special device in order to detain people who are defying the lockdown without risking catching COVID-19, as footage in Kathmandu on Wednesday shows.
The device consists of a clamp or pliers attached to a rod. It is normally used to fish dead bodies out of the water.
According to the police, at first offenders were being taking to a police station, but that was thought to risk spreading the outbreak. Violators are now reportedly let go with a warning after being held for two hours.
Since the lockdown in Nepal started on March 24, more than 2,000 people have reportedly been caught flouting the rule.
The country has only five coronavirus cases so far with no deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Video ID: 20200401-054
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200401-054
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly