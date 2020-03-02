Share
Netanyahu faces Gantz again as Israelis head to polls for the third time in a year

about 1 hour ago

Israel is holding its third election in less than a year on Monday in a bid to end a long-running political deadlock, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing criminal indictment as he tries to fend off a challenge from main rival Benny Gantz.

