Netanyahu faces Gantz again as Israelis head to polls for the third time in a year

Israel is holding its third election in less than a year on Monday in a bid to end a long-running political deadlock, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing criminal indictment as he tries to fend off a challenge from main rival Benny Gantz.

