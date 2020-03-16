Netanyahu rival Gantz vows to form government ‘within a few days’

Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz has called for a unity coalition, vowing to form a government “within a few days” after President Reuven Rivlin officially appointed the leader to establish the next government amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While Gantz called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to join him in a unity administration, Monday’s announcement was a sharp blow to Netanyahu, who had declared victory in the March 2 election.

Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett reports from West Jerusalem.

