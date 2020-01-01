Share
Netanyahu says he’ll seek immunity from corruption charges

29 mins ago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he would ask parliament for immunity from corruption charges, likely delaying any trial until after March elections, when he hopes to have a majority coalition that will shield him from prosecution. 

