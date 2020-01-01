Netanyahu to seek parliamentary immunity in corruption cases

Israel’s prime minister says he will seek parliamentary immunity in three corruption cases. It is a rare and contentious move and it is likely to delay any potential trial against Benjamin Netanyahu by months. Netanyahu was indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in November.

He survived a leadership test last week after the Likud party decided to retain him.

Israel’s longest-serving leader is running for elections in two months.

