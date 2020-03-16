Netanyahu’s rival Gantz secures 61 majority to form government

Israel’s president is to ask opposition leader Benny Gantz to formally form a new government, as the opposition leader won the support of a thin majority of Arab and ultranationalist legislators,

This leaves Gantz in a strong position to unseat his rival Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been in office for 11 years.

Israel has had three inconclusive election results in the space of less than a year.

But the latest political dealings come amid a coronavirus outbreak.

Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett reports from West Jerusalem.

