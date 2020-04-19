Netherlands: Amsterdam police issue €390 fines as residents pack city parks despite restrictions

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Amsterdam police issued €390 (US$424) fines to dozens of residents who did not keep the mandated 1.5 metre distance in the city’s Westerpark, breaching social distancing rules meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, as seen in footage from Sunday.

Despite a giant LED banner at the entrance reminding residents of the rule and warning about the fine, dozens of people were seen having picnics by the canal, sitting close to each other. Officers were seen approaching several groups to hand out fines.

Police have also been enforcing the rule in other major Dutch cities, according to local reports. Visitors of The Hague’s Zuiderpark and Utrecht Park Oog in Al reportedly received hundreds of euros fines for violating main social distancing rule.

