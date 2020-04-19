-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Netherlands: Amsterdam police issue €390 fines as residents pack city parks despite restrictions
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Amsterdam police issued €390 (US$424) fines to dozens of residents who did not keep the mandated 1.5 metre distance in the city’s Westerpark, breaching social distancing rules meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, as seen in footage from Sunday.
Despite a giant LED banner at the entrance reminding residents of the rule and warning about the fine, dozens of people were seen having picnics by the canal, sitting close to each other. Officers were seen approaching several groups to hand out fines.
Police have also been enforcing the rule in other major Dutch cities, according to local reports. Visitors of The Hague’s Zuiderpark and Utrecht Park Oog in Al reportedly received hundreds of euros fines for violating main social distancing rule.
Video ID: 20200419-040
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200419-040
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly