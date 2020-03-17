Netherlands: Amsterdam tourists react to coronavirus lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Amsterdam woke up on Monday with closed restaurants, museums and coffee shops due to a government order aiming to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Footage shows closed businesses with fewer people in the streets than usual in what would usually be one of the most visited cities in Europe.

Some tourists were surprised by the closure: “We just arrived, we started only this morning at 4.00 o’clock and we just noticed yesterday all the stores may be closed but we couldn’t get our money from the hotel back so we decided to travel anyway and we were excited to see the city,” said Jonas German tourist Jonas Engelbert

The closures will last at least until April, 6. 1,135 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Netherlands with 20 deaths from the disease, according to the World Health Organisation.

Video ID: 20200316-071

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200316-071

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly