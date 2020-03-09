Netherlands: Criminal proceeding against four accused in Flight MH17 case can go ahead “in absentia”

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Criminal proceeding against the four accused of shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 and killing 298 passengers can go ahead “in absentia”, said the press judges of the District Court of The Hague on Monday.

Speaking at the media briefing, press judges Yolande Wijnnobel and Paul Rouwen summarised the main points that came out of the first day of the MH17 trial.

Speaking at a press briefing after the first day of the MH17 trial, press judge Yolande Wijnnobel emphasized that during the opening hearing, Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis had stated that all the necessary steps were made by the court to summon the defendants – three Russians and a Ukrainian – however the accused “waived their right” to be present. Nonetheless, under the Dutch law, the criminal trial would still go ahead and the accused parties would be tried in absentia.

According to her, only one of the four defendants sent lawyers who had “explicit authority to represent this person”. Yolande Wijnnobel also noted that the Dutch Public Prosecution Service was still working on the investigation and could add more suspects to the case.

Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 on route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down on July 17, 2014 over eastern Ukraine amid armed clashes between Kiev forces and militias from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics. As a result, all 298 passengers – two-thirds of them Dutch nationals – and crew on board were killed in the crash.

The charges stem from a Dutch-led international investigation which has concluded that the plane was shot down by a Russian-made missile, reportedly on the basis of communications intercepts provided by Ukrainian intelligence services.

International arrest warrants have been issued for the three accused former Russian military officers, Oleg Pulatov, Igor Girkin, and Sergey Dubinskiy, as well as for Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko.

Girkin was serving as Minister of Defence of the Donetsk People’s Republic at the time with the other three men all working under him.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said “Russia was not admitted to the investigation” and that its arguments are not being taken into account. The Russian deputy prosecutor general also said that Moscow provided the Netherlands with data from Russian radars as well as documentation “showing Ukraine’s ownership of the missile that took down the plane.”

Russia has denied all accusations that it was involved in the crash, which resulted in the deaths of all 298 people on board, and has stated that while the Buk missile used to down the Boeing 777 was manufactured in Moscow in 1986, it was subsequently delivered to the Ukrainian Army and never returned.

