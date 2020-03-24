Netherlands: Dutch judges rule that MH17 trial to be suspended until June

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit to the District Court of the Hague

The trial of the four men accused of downing the Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in Ukraine in 2014 has been suspended until June 8th, Judge Steenhuis of the Schiphol court in the Netherlands confirmed on Monday.

“The investigation that is to trial in cases of Pulatov, Girkin, Dubinski and Kharchenko are suspended until the 8th of June, 2020 at 10.00 AM,” confirmed Judge Steenhuis to an empty courtroom due to coronavirus measures.

“Bench considers that the defence has rightly indicated that given the limited amount of time to prepare thus far, the defence is not yet able to respond effectively to the investigative desires of the prosecution. The court will therefore stay its decision on the investigative desires of the prosecution service until the planned hearing block from 8 June, 2020,” he explained.

The session was held behind closed doors amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and was instead broadcast via a live-stream. “To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, no press, public or relatives will be allowed at this hearing,” explained the judge.

The charges in question stem from a Dutch-led international investigation which has concluded that the plane was shot down by a Russian-made missile, reportedly on the basis of communications intercepts provided by Ukrainian intelligence services.

International arrest warrants were issued for the three accused former Russian military officers, Oleg Pulatov, Igor Girkin, and Sergey Dubinskiy, as well as for Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko. Girkin was serving as Minister of Defence of the Donetsk People’s Republic at the time with the other three men all working under him.

Pulatov’s lawyers successfully argued in the previous hearing on March 9th, 2020 that they would need more time to assess the court documents. After the Dutch judges agreed with this on Monday they were left with no option but to suspend the cases against the other three defendants as they were all being tried simultaneously.

Russia has denied all accusations that it was involved in the crash, which resulted in the deaths of all 298 people on board, and has stated that while the Buk missile used to down the Boeing 777 was manufactured in Moscow in 1986, it was subsequently delivered to the Ukrainian Army and never returned.

