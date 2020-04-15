-
Netherlands: Eurovision song contest venue converted into hospital for coronavirus patients
The Rotterdam Ahoy arena, which was set to host the Eurovision song contest, has been converted into a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients.
Dutch health authorities showed the facility to the media on Tuesday, ahead of its opening.
The director of Municipal Health Services in the area of Rotterdam-Rijnmond Saskia Baas said the makeshift hospital was rather a back-up measure intended to reduce the pressure on the regional hospitals.
“We are prepared to host these patients but if everything goes well and we can keep on flattening the curve with all the measures that we are taking in the Netherlands, then maybe we won’t need it. That would be the good news,” said Baas.
Works on setting up the venue for the Eurovision contest were due to begin on April 6 but the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
