-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Netherlands: Father of 9 accused of abusing and sequestering his children for a decade
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Prosecutors in the Netherlands said a 67-year-old farmer held six of his nine children captive for nearly a decade and sexually abused them, during a court hearing in Assen on Tuesday.
Gerrit-Jan van Dorsten, the defendant, who is facing charges of unlawful detention, child abuse, money laundering and sexual abuse, suffered a stroke and can no longer speak. He was not present at the pre-trial hearing.
Yehudi Moskowicz, the lawyer of another defendant in the case, Austrian handyman Josef Brunner, argued the children were not held captive as they could leave the house.
“The outside door was always open, let’s pause at this, you could go in and out. This was to give more oxygen to the father.” Three doors in the house had bolts that could be locked from the inside, said Moskowicz, who added, quoting one of the children, “To go outside was always possible, but we wanted to stay within the fence. If I had wanted to leave, I would have left long ago.”
Van Dorsten allegedly blamed the children the death of their mother in 2004, telling them it was their fault for having contact with the outside world.
Video ID: 20200122-028
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200122-028
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly