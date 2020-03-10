Netherlands: I doubt accused will appear at trial – MH17 victims” relative

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Relatives of the victims’ of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 plane crash arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Judicial Complex on Tuesday. They attended the second session of the judicial case against four people accused of being involved in the downing of the aircraft over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

“All we would like to see the, who will be, who is involved with this crime and in case who gave the, who was in charge of it. That they will come to the trial, that we can look [them] in the eyes, but I doubt if [that] somebody will come,” said Evert van Zijtveld, who lost two children and his parents-in-law in the crash.

The charges stem from a Dutch-led international investigation which has concluded that the plane was shot down by a Russian-made missile, reportedly on the basis of communications intercepts provided by Ukrainian intelligence services.

“There is an issue around closing of air space and I think there is some sense of responsibility for Ukraine, or any other country, not to close air space above a war zone. With all the risks that has to other people, to a civilian aircraft. I guess that is a question for other authorities and nations across the world to really consider properly about what needs to change to stop that happening,” said Jon O’Brien, a relative of victims.

International arrest warrants have been issued for the three accused former Russian military officers, Oleg Pulatov, Igor Girkin, and Sergey Dubinskiy, as well as for Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko.

Girkin was serving as Minister of Defence of the Donetsk People’s Republic at the time with the other three men all working under him.

Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin said that “Russia was not admitted to the investigation” and that its arguments are not being taken into account. Russian deputy Prosecutor general also said that Moscow provided the Netherlands with data from Russian radars as well as documentation “showing Ukraine’s ownership of the missile that took down the plane.”

Russia has denied all accusations that it was involved in the crash, which resulted in the deaths of all 298 people on board, and has stated that while the Buk missile used to down the Boeing 777 was manufactured in Moscow in 1986, it was subsequently delivered to the Ukrainian Army and never returned.

