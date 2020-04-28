Netherlands’ King’s Day: Celebrations toned down over COVID-19

King’s Day is a major national holiday in the Netherlands, but celebrations this year had been toned down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 4,500 people have died of COVID-19 in the country, while some fear the actual number could be much higher.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports.

