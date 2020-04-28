Share
0 0 0 0

Netherlands’ King’s Day: Celebrations toned down over COVID-19

2 hours ago

King’s Day is a major national holiday in the Netherlands, but celebrations this year had been toned down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 4,500 people have died of COVID-19 in the country, while some fear the actual number could be much higher.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Netherlands #KingsDay #StayAtHome

Leave a Comment