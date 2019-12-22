-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Netherlands: “Let”s just do this again” says Verhoeven after victory
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Dutch kickboxer Rico Verhoeven shared his willingness to fight heavyweight superstar Badr Hari again, following his win in one of the major fighting events of the year, Glory Collision 2, in Arnhem on Sunday.
The fight ended in the third round after K-1 legend Badr Hari got injured and was forced to declare defeat. He was then comforted by the defending heavyweight champion Verhoeven.
“I hope Badr [Hari] is in good health and, yeah, his injuries are not too severe, and he recovers and we can do it again – if he wants to or if he is going to be able to. So, let’s see what happens,” said Verhoeven.
During the press conference, a heckler insulted Verhoeven, who got upset and yelled back.
Verhoeven and Hari had previously fought in 2016 at Collision in Germany, where Verhoeven defeated his rival in the second round due to Hari’s arm injury. Since that fight ‘The King of Kickboxing’ has successful defended his title three times.
Video ID: 20191222-009
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191222-009
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly