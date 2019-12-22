Netherlands: “Let”s just do this again” says Verhoeven after victory

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dutch kickboxer Rico Verhoeven shared his willingness to fight heavyweight superstar Badr Hari again, following his win in one of the major fighting events of the year, Glory Collision 2, in Arnhem on Sunday.

The fight ended in the third round after K-1 legend Badr Hari got injured and was forced to declare defeat. He was then comforted by the defending heavyweight champion Verhoeven.

“I hope Badr [Hari] is in good health and, yeah, his injuries are not too severe, and he recovers and we can do it again – if he wants to or if he is going to be able to. So, let’s see what happens,” said Verhoeven.

During the press conference, a heckler insulted Verhoeven, who got upset and yelled back.

Verhoeven and Hari had previously fought in 2016 at Collision in Germany, where Verhoeven defeated his rival in the second round due to Hari’s arm injury. Since that fight ‘The King of Kickboxing’ has successful defended his title three times.

