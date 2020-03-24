-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Netherlands: Locals comment on COVID-19 outbreak as govt introduces new measures
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Residents of The Hague were seen going about their lives on Monday as the government announced new tougher measures to prevent further spread of coronavirus.
Footage filmed in the Dutch city show locals walking on streets wearing surgical masks, cars being driven on the motorway and people taking trams, as most shops and restaurants remained closed.
Local student Sam Hoekstra commented on the measures saying: “I think the measures are good so far because I think people weren’t really taking it seriously before, like staying indoors or keeping distance, but in terms of whether is enough, I guess we have to see, right? Because we are always two weeks behind the virus because it can take up to two weeks to know if you are sick or not.”
According to reports, Justice minister Ferd Grapperhaus announced further measures on Monday, banning gatherings of more than three people and allowing mayors to fine people who do not respect the safe distance between people amid fears of further spread of COVID-19 in the country.
Figures from the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment show that over 4700 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and over 200 deaths have been reported in the country so far.
Video ID: 20200323-052
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200323-052
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly