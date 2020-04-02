Netherlands: Musicians play Beethoven”s “Ode to Joy” from homes amid pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra

The Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra delivered Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ with 19 musicians playing their parts from home, as concert halls and theatres around the world have gone dark amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Footage obtained by Ruptly shows the orchestra performing Ludwig van Beethoven’s ninth symphony ‘Ode to Joy’ from their homes, as released on March 20.

The artists played and recorded their parts each individually from home and then the audio tracks were mixed together.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 925,000 people and killed over 47,000, as the epicentre of the pandemic shifts to the US where the COVID-19 cases have surpassed 200,000 with more than 5,137 deaths, as of Thursday.

