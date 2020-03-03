-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Netherlands: Nike European HQ closes temporarily amid coronavirus case
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Nike’s European headquarters in the Dutch city of Hilversum were closed on Monday after one employee was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
According to reports, the headquarters – where some 2,000 people of around 80 nationalities work – will be closed until Wednesday for a deep cleaning process to take place.
“I’m just thinking about it a lot because it’s nearby my school and if the flu gets over the school then we all will be affected,” said Fatma Cingoz, a student from a school near the Nike headquarters.
Dutch health authorities have announced 18 coronavirus infections since February 27.
According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 89,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 so far and over 3,00 people have died. There are currently 150 cases confirmed in Germany.
Video ID: 20200302-082
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200302-082
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly