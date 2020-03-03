Netherlands: Nike European HQ closes temporarily amid coronavirus case

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Nike’s European headquarters in the Dutch city of Hilversum were closed on Monday after one employee was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

According to reports, the headquarters – where some 2,000 people of around 80 nationalities work – will be closed until Wednesday for a deep cleaning process to take place.

“I’m just thinking about it a lot because it’s nearby my school and if the flu gets over the school then we all will be affected,” said Fatma Cingoz, a student from a school near the Nike headquarters.

Dutch health authorities have announced 18 coronavirus infections since February 27.

According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 89,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 so far and over 3,00 people have died. There are currently 150 cases confirmed in Germany.

