Netherlands reopens with strict social distancing rules

Crowds have been out across the Netherlands as bars, restaurants, museums and theatres were allowed to reopen. The number of new infections has dropped steadily in recent weeks there, but businesses have been told to enforce strict social distancing rules.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports from Amsterdam.

