Netherlands: UN lawyer says Ratko Mladic was “instrumental” in Srebrenica crimes

A prosecution lawyer called on judges to reject General Ratko Mladic’s appeal against his convictions, at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (MICT) hearing, in The Hague, on Wednesday.

On the last day of Mladic’s appeal hearing prosecution lawyer, Laurel Baig said, “the trial chamber found that the murder’s were systematic that the men and boys were ‘slaughtered in carefully orchestrated mass executions.”

Baig noted, “Mladic shared the intention for the crime and his contribution was so instrumental, that without Mladic the crimes in Srebrenica would not have been committed.”

“The inescapable conclusion is that Mladic is guilty of genocide, not only in Srebrenica but also in the count one municipalities in Prijedor, in Sanski Most, in Kotor Varos, in Foca and in Vlasenica,” she added.

On November 22, 2017, the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) sentenced Mladic to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity for his role in the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 78-year-old, who was found guilty in 10 out of 11 counts, faces spending the rest of his life in prison should his appeal fail.

