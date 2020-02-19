Nevada Democrats cast ballots early ahead of Saturday caucus

More than 36 thousand Democratic Party members have voted in the first days of early voting in Nevada ahead of Saturday’s caucus. Officials hope they can avoid the delays and debacle of the previous caucuses in Iowa. Meanwhile, Mike Bloomberg will take part in his first Democrat debate on Wednesday evening.

