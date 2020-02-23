Share
Nevada strengthens Bernie Sanders’ status as Democratic frontrunner

22 mins ago

Bernie Sanders has cemented his frontrunner status in the race to choose the Democratic nominee who will face President Donald Trump in November’s election.

