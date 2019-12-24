New app keeps you safe in hunting areas after 9 accidental deaths in France in 2019

Nine people have been killed in hunting accidents in France this year alone. Over the last 20 years, more than 350 people died while in hunting areas. Now a new mobile phone app aims to improve safety.…

