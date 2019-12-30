Share
0 0 0 0

New book accuses acclaimed French author of childhood sexual abuse

56 mins ago

In her new book Consent (Le consentement), French writer and publisher Vanessa Springora says that she became the sexual “prey” of author Gabriel Matzneff at age 14. The book has reignited a sharp public debate about paedophilia, around an author who has long defended his sexual relations with children.

