-
New California closure orders will hamper recovery from coronavirus recession - 15 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: More than 13 million cases confirmed worldwide - 15 hours ago
-
USA: “Shame on you!” – Florida governor heckled over coronavirus response at Miami hospital - 15 hours ago
-
North Macedonia prepares for first election since name change – and it’s going to be close - 16 hours ago
-
Qatar blockade: ICJ due to rule on airspace rights dispute - 16 hours ago
-
Face coverings in shops to be compulsory from 24 July – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 16 hours ago
-
Bulgaria: Thousands hit Sofia for fifth day of anti-govt protests - 16 hours ago
-
War crimes prosecutors question Kosovo leader Thaci in The Hague - 16 hours ago
-
Macron to lay out Covid-19 crisis response at downsized Bastille Day - 18 hours ago
-
Macron to lay out Covid-19 crisis response at downsized Bastille Day - 18 hours ago
New California closure orders will hamper recovery from coronavirus recession
California has shut down businesses including bars and gyms, after a spike in new cases of Covid-19. The new measures will hamper a recovery for the state’s economy, which is the largest in the United States. It comes as lawmakers in Washington discuss a new stimulus plan, and the federal budget deficit hit a record high in June. The gap between the government’s income and expenditure for this year fiscal year is likely to exceed $3 trillion.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en