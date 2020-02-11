New cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Hong Kong

New cases of Coronavirus have been diagnosed in Hong Kong, causing an entire building to be evacuated. Memories of the SARS virus remain strong in the Chinese territory and tensions are running high

