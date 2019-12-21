Share
New clashes erupt after Lebanon names new prime minister

17 mins ago

Clashes erupted overnight after Lebanon’s premier-designate, Hassan Diab, vowed Friday to form a government of experts to help resolve the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. Protests began in mid-October, forcing the resignation of premier Saad Hariri. 

