New clashes erupt after Lebanon names new prime minister

Clashes erupted overnight after Lebanon’s premier-designate, Hassan Diab, vowed Friday to form a government of experts to help resolve the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. Protests began in mid-October, forcing the resignation of premier Saad Hariri.

