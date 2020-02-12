New Delhi election: Kejriwal’s AAP stuns Modi’s BJP with huge win

India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party has suffered a stunning defeat in a state election widely seen as a test for its popularity since anti-government protests began two months ago.

Vote counting has just been completed and final results indicate the liberal Aam Aadmi Party secured 62 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from the national capital, New Delhi.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #India #Elections