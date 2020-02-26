New Delhi riots: religious intolerance in Narendra Modi’s India

While the visiting US President was hailing Indian Prime Minister Modi as a “defender of religious freedom”, lynch mobs were gearing up for a third night of rioting, the worst Delhi’s seen in decades. What had started Sunday as clashes over the Hindu nationalist government’s new citizenship law has since turned into a full-blown anti-Muslim rampage. With police accused of standing idle, opposition parties are calling for the resignation of Home Secretary Amit Shah. We’ll measure the government’s response so far and ask how India can prevent repeats of the intercommunal rampages.

