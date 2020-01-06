Share
New Delhi: Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus

2 hours ago

A masked mob has attacked teachers and students at an elite university in New Delhi.
The incident is the latest in a series of violent clashes across India.

Al Jazeera’s Anchal Vohra reports from Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, India.

