New details revealed on Khashoggi’s murder

Turkish prosecutors have published more details about the indictment of 20 Saudi nationals for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The 117-page document includes new pictures of Khashoggi entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul for the first time – days before he was killed there in October 2018.

It also outlines the testimony of dozens of witnesses who worked in the consulate at the time and shows how the suspects were connected to each other through their mobile phone communications.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports from Istanbul.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Khashoggi #HumanRights