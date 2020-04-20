-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
New details revealed on Khashoggi’s murder
Turkish prosecutors have published more details about the indictment of 20 Saudi nationals for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The 117-page document includes new pictures of Khashoggi entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul for the first time – days before he was killed there in October 2018.
It also outlines the testimony of dozens of witnesses who worked in the consulate at the time and shows how the suspects were connected to each other through their mobile phone communications.
Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports from Istanbul.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Khashoggi #HumanRights