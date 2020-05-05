-
“New gold standard”: Ann Pettifor denounces private capital dictating rules of Covid-19 response
Ann Pettifor talks of a new “gold standard” crippling the response to the #Coronavirus pandemic. The author of The Case for the Green New Deal tells The France 24 Debate how in a throwback to the 1930s, this is fueling the rise of nationalism and authoritarianism.
Pettifor insists the best way to pay for #Covid19 response is through higher wages for essential jobs. “What this crisis has taught us that we can manage very well without football players but we can’t manage without delivery drivers, nurses, cleaners.”
More in #F24Debate…
