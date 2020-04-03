-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
New Jersey’s governor and senator visit new field hospital set up in Secaucus amid coronavirus o…
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A new field hospital was seen being set up at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey’s Secaucus as footage shot on Thursday shows.
Governor Phil Murphy said that the facilities were “quite impressive,” as he praised the people behind the project. “God knows we needed it,” he explained.
Senator Bob Menendez said he was “hopeful” that the city would receive the equipment they need to cope with the pandemic.
The new hospital is expected to open on Monday.
According to the data published by Johns Hopkins University, the US has registered 242,182 cases of the coronavirus with 5,850 deaths.
Video ID: 20200402-054
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200402-054
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly