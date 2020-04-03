New Jersey’s governor and senator visit new field hospital set up in Secaucus amid coronavirus o…

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A new field hospital was seen being set up at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey’s Secaucus as footage shot on Thursday shows.

Governor Phil Murphy said that the facilities were “quite impressive,” as he praised the people behind the project. “God knows we needed it,” he explained.

Senator Bob Menendez said he was “hopeful” that the city would receive the equipment they need to cope with the pandemic.

The new hospital is expected to open on Monday.

According to the data published by Johns Hopkins University, the US has registered 242,182 cases of the coronavirus with 5,850 deaths.

Video ID: 20200402-054

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200402-054

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly