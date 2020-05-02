New Orleans sees groups uniting to help keep spirits up

New Orleans has been one of the hot spots of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, with more than 6,000 infections.

But, while front-line healthcare workers are overwhelmed and business is suffering, the community has banded together to keep the city’s spirit alive.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro has more.

