New Parliament readies to vote on Johnson’s Brexit agreement

British MPs are gearing up to vote on the PM’s Brexit deal this Friday, with Boris Johnson promising to get this vote done and dusted before the Christmas break. He said that his government’s aim is to build a close post-divorce relationship with the European Union. Both Johnson and his predecessor Theresa May saw their previous attempts to get the withdrawal agreement greenlit in Westminster fail. But now, with the Tories enjoying a large majority, this divorce blueprint could pass a little more smoothly today. Alison Sargent looks at what the road ahead looks like for Brexit.

