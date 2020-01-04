New US air raid on Hashd commander in Iraq kills medics instead

There has been another air raid on a convoy in Iraq, reportedly targeting fighters from the Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF).

The attack took place on a convoy along the Taji road, north of Baghdad.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid said the PMF is saying the convoy hit was full of medics, not fighters.

