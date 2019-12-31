New Year, new me – Unusual coffin ceremony resurrects believers in Bangkok

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Several devotees took part in an unconventional coffin ceremony in Bangkok on Tuesday to mark the beginning of the New Year.

Footage shows devotees holding flowers, climbing into coffins and laying down before being covered by a cloth symbolising death. Shortly thereafter the sheets are uncovered representing resurrection and the cleansing of bad karma.

“You can sleep in a coffin and expel bad karma. It’s like praying and wash the bad things out of the body. We do it once a year usually at the end of the year.” explained a devotee, Prawo.

The coffin ceremony takes place at the temple every day, although interest grows prior to special occasions.

