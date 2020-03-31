New York governor begs for help as coronavirus death toll climbs

A US Navy hospital ship has docked in New York City to help local hospitals struggling with 9,000 coronavirus patients.

It will house other patients who do not have the disease – as New York City’s mayor says health facilities need to triple their capacity as the pandemic is not expected to peak in the metropolis for another two weeks.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#UScoronavirus #NewYork #COVID-19