New York governor: Hanukkah knife attack act of ‘domestic terror’

The governor of New York has described an attack on Orthodox Jews as an act of “domestic terrorism”.

Five people were injured when a man armed with a machete stormed into a rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebrations in New York.

New York City police say they have received more complaints about anti-Semitic hate crimes this year as compared with last year.

Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan reports from Washington, DC.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#MonseyStabbing #NewYork #AndrewCuomo