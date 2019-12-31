Five people were stabbed and slashed in the Saturday attack north of New York City.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2019/12/31/new-york-hannukah-stabbing-suspect-appears-in-court-as-vigil-held-for-victims

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live