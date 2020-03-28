-
New York hospitals overwhelmed as COVID-19 cases soar
The epicentre of the outbreak in the US is in New York.
And the borough of Queens is feeling that more acutely than anywhere.
Elmhurst Hospital is already crammed over capacity and in one 24-hour period 13 people died from COVID-19.
This comes as the apex of patients is yet to hit.
Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York.
