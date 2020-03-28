New York hospitals overwhelmed as COVID-19 cases soar

The epicentre of the outbreak in the US is in New York.

And the borough of Queens is feeling that more acutely than anywhere.

Elmhurst Hospital is already crammed over capacity and in one 24-hour period 13 people died from COVID-19.

This comes as the apex of patients is yet to hit.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #New York #Coronavirus