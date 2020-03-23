New York mayor blames Trump for medical shortages

US stocks tumbled on Monday amid political wrangling over an American coronavirus relief package and a growing number of global deaths.

Battles between Democratic Party senators and their Republican Party rivals prevented an economic rescue package from advancing.

As the politicking continued in Washington, the New York City mayor has warned people will die needlessly unless a shortage of medical equipment is resolved within days.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Maryland.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#UScoronavirus #CoronavirusPandemic #COVID-19