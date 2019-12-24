-
New York: Millions pledge to restore prominent relics
New York has broken ground on a multi-million dollar project to restore one of the most prominent relics of its 1964 World’s Fair.
The New York State Pavilion’s observation towers were meant to be temporary but ended up being too expensive to tear down.
The structures have since suffered decades of neglect.
Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports from New York.
