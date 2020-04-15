New York outbreak: US transport workers at risk from COVID-19

More than 50 of New York’s public transport system employees have died from COVID-19, with more than 2,000 workers testing positive for the disease.

Many of them are over the age of 55 and have pre-existing health issues but the metropolitan transport body has stepped up the cleaning of stations and equipment.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York.

