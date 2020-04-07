Share
0 0 0 0

New York records highest single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths

2 hours ago

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said his state recorded the highest single-day increase in deaths since the outbreak began, as 731 people died.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #NewYork #Coronavirus

Leave a Comment