New York starts antibody testing medical front-line workers

The US state of New York has begun antibody tests for front-line healthcare workers.

The screening programme will examine whether doctors and nurses working with infected patients have been contracting COVID-19 without showing any symptoms.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Silver Spring, Maryland.

