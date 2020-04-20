New York: Surviving the virus and the economic downturn

Businesses across the United States have been forced to shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in millions of Americans being laid off. Despite the help provided through the recent stimulus package, many Americans have now been forced to turn to food banks and charity to survive. That’s specially true in New York City, the epicentre of the US coronavirus outbreak. Jessica Le Masurier and Celine Bruneau met with New Yorkers struggling to make ends meet.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en